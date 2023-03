The night of the French: Hayes absent

The only Frenchman who could have played on the night of Monday to Tuesday, Killian Hayes did not participate in the Detroit Pistons’ loss at home to the Portland Trail Blazers (104-110), a meeting during which Damian Lillard signed a triple double (31 points, 13 assists, 12 rebounds), his ninth outing over 30 points in the last ten matches.