Amanda Arrollo Arrieta, 53, wife of the owner of the El Progreso farm, located in the township of La Zapatosa, jurisdiction of Tamalameque, was kidnapped last Saturday night by 10 armed individuals who initially identified themselves as members of the of the ELN, intimidated the workers and owners of the ranch with the intention of taking the owner away, but his relatives clamored and begged them to leave him because he has health problems.

After sowing terror by the criminals who had masks, gloves and short weapons, eight of them took the housewife, while two remained watching the relatives and told them not to notify the authorities and that in two days they would communicate Then they all left, but not before saying that they were not from the ELN but from the extinct FARC.

In this regard, the mayor of Tamalameque, Luis Hernando Lascarro, stated that they have no complaints in the judicial control agencies that in the municipality there are groups outside the law that are intimidating the citizenry.

“This is a municipality topographically built on flat sheets, therefore, what is presented here is that it can be used to spend the night or as a passage for armed groups,” said the president.

This case is the only kidnapping in Cesar at present.

