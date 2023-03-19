The arm (of Rabiot) on 0-1

Minute 23, Juve counterattack with Rabiot in control, exchanges with Vlahovic and then offers the assist to the left for Kostic who scores the 1-0. The game stops for four minutes for a Var check: at the time of Rabiot’s stop at the start of the action there is a suspected contact with the Frenchman’s left arm. However, the shots do not offer a clear-cut image: in the best of cases Rabiot is seen from the back and hides any irregular touch. Instead, there is a clear image of Vlahovic’s arm a few fractions of seconds later, but it was adherent to his body, therefore not punishable. On the continuation of the action there is also a suspected check by Vlahovic with the arm, but the images do not demonstrate the contact. In the Sala Var, a long check but the lack of an evident image pushes Chiffi to stay with the decision on the field: Kostic’s goal validated.