Residents of a small town in Maine bought a US$1.35 billion jackpot in the US Mega Millions lottery. Below is a selection of international news in brief.

The Lithuanian crisis management center said on Saturday (January 14) that the explosion of a Lithuanian gas pipeline on Friday (January 13) and the resulting fire may have been caused by a technical failure. The pipeline near the accident has been in use for about 40 years.

At present, the fire has been extinguished, and about 80 people who were previously evacuated can return home safely. The pipeline operator said so far there was no indication that anything outside the pipeline caused the explosion. Restoration work is about to begin.

2. Germany completed and opened the second LNG receiving terminal

Germany is building four new LNG terminals on its North Sea and Baltic coasts to reduce its dependence on Russian gas imports. On Saturday, the eastern German town of Lubmin opened a second receiving station. German Chancellor Schulz was present and personally opened the valve connected to the regasification unit.

3. Turkey: The approval of Sweden and Finland to join NATO is too late

Time is running out for Turkey to approve applications from Sweden and Finland to join NATO, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. Ratification depends on how quickly Sweden fulfills anti-terrorism commitments it has made with Turkey, which it warned could take months. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year after Russia launched a war against Ukraine. Joining NATO requires the consent of all 30 member states.

4. Residents of small town in Maine win $1.35 billion US Mega Millions lottery ticket

On the evening of Friday (January 13), the US Mega Millions lottery (Mega Millions) drew a jackpot of US$1.35 billion, the second largest jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions lottery. The jackpot ticket was sold at a convenience store called Hometown Gas & Grill in the rural town of Lebanon in southern Maine. If the winner chooses to claim it all at once, he will get $723.5 million. The shop owner who sells the jackpot will also receive a handsome bonus.

