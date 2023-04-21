Interpol share their collaboration with Makaya McCraven

Interpol announce the launch of “Interpolations”a collaborative project in which several artists reinterpret the themes of “The Other Side Of Make-Believe”. To do this, they share “Big Shot City” with McCraven can handle it.

The project supposes a reinterpretation and a creative game with the songs of “The Other Side Of Make-Believe” reworked by a group of artists that includes Daniel Avery, Makaya McCraven, Jeff Parker, Jesu y Water From Your Eyes. The first installment in the series drops today, featuring jazz-rock drummer Makaya McCraven’s tween of “Big Shot City.”

About “Interpolations”the band comments: “We are proud to present the project ‘Interpolations’a collaborative series in which 5 talented artists were invited to reimagine songs from our latest album, “The Other Side Of Make-Believe”, and the results are truly inspiring. From the drum and bass-based Latin rhythms applied to Makaya McCraven’s “Big Shot City” to the esoteric soundscape created by Water From Your Eyes for “Something Changed,” “Interpolations” it’s an exotic journey that reframes our songs and unites them with the vision of talented artists we admire.

Daniel Avery strips “Greenwich” completely down to just a few of its component parts, allowing the angelic backing vocals of Juliet Victory float hypnotically on electronic currents. And reimaginings of “Passenger” and “Toni” by Jeff Parker and Jesu, respectively, round out this collection with sparkle, with recontextualized arrangements that underscore and often deepen the emotion, drama, and emotion of the originals. We are so excited that such a large group of artists have been able to connect with our music and we hope these songs connect with you.” See also Abe masks were ordered to be abandoned by Fumio Kishida and implemented in 2021