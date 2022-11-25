Xinhua News Agency, Havana, November 24. Interview: China-Cuba Friendship Gets Stronger Over Time——Interview with Ma Hui, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba

Xinhua News Agency reporter Lin Zhaohui

Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency in Havana recently that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cuba 62 years ago, the two sides have always sincerely trusted each other and stood together through thick and thin. The special friendly relationship between the two countries has become stronger over time. In the future, China and Cuba will continue to strengthen the relationship between the two parties and the two countries, and go hand in hand on the road of building socialism with its own characteristics, so as to better benefit the two countries and the two peoples.

Ma Hui said that Cuba is the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. Over the past 62 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, facing the vicissitudes of the international situation, China and Cuba have always sincerely trusted each other and stood together through thick and thin. The special friendly relationship between the two countries has become stronger over time. President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of China-Cuba relations. Under the leadership of the leaders of the two countries, China-Cuba relations have been operating at a high level since the beginning of the new era.

Ma Hui pointed out that the two countries firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns. The Cuban side firmly supports the one-China principle, resolutely opposes the United States’ provocation against China on the Taiwan issue, and opposes individual countries interfering in China’s internal affairs on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and human rights. Made a joint speech in support of China on behalf of dozens of countries, clearly supporting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, as well as global development initiatives and global security initiatives. China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and following a path of socialism that suits its national conditions, and resolutely opposes the U.S. embargo against Cuba.

Ma Hui said that after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, both China and Cuba put people’s lives and safety first and carried out fruitful anti-epidemic cooperation. When the epidemic situation in Cuba was critical, China provided urgently needed supplies such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, food, and medicine to Gucci.

Ma Hui said that under the framework of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, China and Cuba have continuously deepened economic and trade exchanges, expanded exchanges and practical cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, biomedicine, science and technology, education, and culture, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples. in the well-being. The scope of bilateral trade cooperation has continued to expand, and the types of import and export commodities have become increasingly rich.

Ma Hui said that China and Cuba are both socialist countries, and the two parties and countries are closely linked by common ideals and beliefs. As fellow travelers of socialism, China and Cuba will continue to strengthen the relationship between the two parties and the two countries in the new era, work together to promote the great practice of localization and modernization of Marxism, and go hand in hand on the road of building socialism with national characteristics, so as to better benefit the two countries and the two peoples , and make new and greater contributions to the bright future of mankind.

