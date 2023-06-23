Interview with Soy La Playa in MondoSonoro

With the summer just arrived I am the beach take the opportunity to premiere their long debut. There is a madman on the internet it is an exercise in sincere and kind pop but not at all indulgent, like that summer that is coming and that some like them live beyond the screen. We take advantage of provoking to launch Pepe Medina a questionnaire of those that cause noise and anger or quite the opposite.

A rocket to the sky is a pop torrent for the summer. You want to unseat George Dann now that he’s gone?

Respect to Mr. Dann, it’s not easy to have done that good shit!

Paying attention to the title of your new album, how many crazy people have you found on the internet lately?

At least one, so we’ve heard.

By the way, have you met many characters in life like that of Mentos Coca Cola? You give me fear in your nocturnal lives.

Actual case. Seen several times throughout life. Really bad people don’t go out much at night

You are the Spanish Beach Boys, but changing California for the Costa del Sol, does having the sea so close inspire summer sounds?

No, that’s what Airbags are for.

You say on Telegram that you are “a whimsical piece of shit”. You sell yourself divinely.

The truth is always better!

Superheroes 0.0 talks about how to be of that lineage you have to be stuffed, Marvel versus Mental Health?

We have friends who never have a hangover, it’s not fair. Luck theirs or something will take.

Could Chinas de Usera be Ana Rosa’s anthem? She said she was born there but now they could call it Chinatown.

As an anthem we are left with “I’m going to Usera” by Almodóvar and Mcnamara. As Chinese restaurants, the ones there without a doubt.

Another track is titled Blondes vs. BrunettesWhich one do you opt for?

Hairy with baseball bats

40 out of 100 is the perfect song to make the caidita of Rome on a summer night. Was that the idea?

The idea was to copy Joaquin Sabina. Or Sabino Méndez. Or Sabrina Salerno…

The last song, force donoris the maximum nod to Yo la tengo from the album, Ending in style?

The No Picky are awesome. We adore I have it. What can go wrong?

