invasion of fans and match suspended

invasion of fans and match suspended

by palermolive.it – ​​1 hour ago

Brescia-Cosenza, return match valid for the play outs is temporarily suspended. In the 95th minute, the Calabrians scored the 1-1 goal which condemned the Rondinelle to relegation to C. From here a conspicuous throw of…

