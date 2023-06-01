invasion of fans and match suspended

by palermolive.it – ​​1 hour ago

Brescia-Cosenza, return match valid for the play outs is temporarily suspended. In the 95th minute, the Calabrians scored the 1-1 goal which condemned the Rondinelle to relegation to C. From here a conspicuous throw of…

