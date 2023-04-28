Home » Investigation of Trump goes further, key figures testify on Capitol Hill incident – ​​yqqlm
World

Investigation of Trump goes further, key figures testify on Capitol Hill incident – ​​yqqlm

by admin

Summary:According to the Associated Press, citing sources, former U.S. Vice President Pence testified on the 27th local time before a federal grand jury that is investigating the alleged efforts of former President Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 U.S. election.

According to the Associated Press, citing sources, former U.S. Vice President Pence testified on the 27th local time before a federal grand jury that is investigating the alleged efforts of former President Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 U.S. election.

According to reports, Pence’s testimony is regarded as a milestone in the investigation against Trump and will be able to provide prosecutors with a first-person narrative of a series of events related to Trump on the eve of the riots on Capitol Hill. In addition, the testimony could have significant political ramifications as Pence has hinted at a possible challenge to Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Just hours before Pence’s testimony, a federal appeals court rejected efforts by Trump’s lawyers to block Pence’s testimony.

Earlier in 2023, Pence received a grand jury subpoena asking him to testify, but this was opposed by Trump’s lawyers. Pence told the media on April 23, “I will abide by the law and speak the truth.”

It was unclear what Pence might have said to the grand jury, but he was the high-profile Trump administration official who was called before the jury.

Pence has previously detailed the Trump campaign’s pressure on him to refuse to certify Biden’s victory. As the vice president at the time, Pence was responsible for presiding over the certification of the results of the presidential election, but this was only a ceremonial participation, and Pence had no right to influence the results of the certification.

See also  The London guidelines: if the minor wants to get vaccinated, the no of the parents does not count

Pence, a former Indiana governor and congressman, previously said history would hold Trump “accountable” for endangering his family and everyone else at the Capitol that day.

At present, Trump has not yet responded to the news.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of the then U.S. President Trump violently broke into the U.S. Capitol, disrupting vote counting and verifying the results of the U.S. presidential election. The incident lasted for several hours, and a series of conflicts resulted in the death of 5 people and the injury of more than 140 people. Afterwards, the U.S. government launched an investigation into the incident.

Original title: The investigation of Trump went further?Key figure testifies about Capitol riots

You may also like

Life of those sent to the front. Fear...

Weather forecast 28 April 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

BiH beat Slovenia 27:26 | Sports

“I agree with your work on immigration”

Dante Exum’s injury in the fight at Real...

Japanese private enterprise’s lunar lander lost contact with...

The frost in April caused enormous damage to...

I drive into trouble. Will he regain Mariella’s...

«I have often returned, secretly»

Dragon’s teeth and trenches: this is how the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy