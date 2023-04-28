Investigation of Trump goes further, key figures testify on Capitol Hill incident – ​​yqqlm

Summary:According to the Associated Press, citing sources, former U.S. Vice President Pence testified on the 27th local time before a federal grand jury that is investigating the alleged efforts of former President Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 U.S. election.

According to the Associated Press, citing sources, former U.S. Vice President Pence testified on the 27th local time before a federal grand jury that is investigating the alleged efforts of former President Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 U.S. election.

According to reports, Pence’s testimony is regarded as a milestone in the investigation against Trump and will be able to provide prosecutors with a first-person narrative of a series of events related to Trump on the eve of the riots on Capitol Hill. In addition, the testimony could have significant political ramifications as Pence has hinted at a possible challenge to Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Just hours before Pence’s testimony, a federal appeals court rejected efforts by Trump’s lawyers to block Pence’s testimony.

Earlier in 2023, Pence received a grand jury subpoena asking him to testify, but this was opposed by Trump’s lawyers. Pence told the media on April 23, “I will abide by the law and speak the truth.”

It was unclear what Pence might have said to the grand jury, but he was the high-profile Trump administration official who was called before the jury.

Pence has previously detailed the Trump campaign’s pressure on him to refuse to certify Biden’s victory. As the vice president at the time, Pence was responsible for presiding over the certification of the results of the presidential election, but this was only a ceremonial participation, and Pence had no right to influence the results of the certification.

Pence, a former Indiana governor and congressman, previously said history would hold Trump “accountable” for endangering his family and everyone else at the Capitol that day.

At present, Trump has not yet responded to the news.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of the then U.S. President Trump violently broke into the U.S. Capitol, disrupting vote counting and verifying the results of the U.S. presidential election. The incident lasted for several hours, and a series of conflicts resulted in the death of 5 people and the injury of more than 140 people. Afterwards, the U.S. government launched an investigation into the incident.

Original title: The investigation of Trump went further?Key figure testifies about Capitol riots