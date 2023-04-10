On the eve of the Champions League match against Benfica, Inter manager Simone Inzaghi he spoke from the usual press conference, clarifying how only the concept of togetherness will be able to save his family from here to the end.

“We have had a great journey, very difficult and for this reason we will have to play a great match against an unbeaten team in the Champions League with important numbers. A quality team but we are Inter and we have prepared well, in the league and in the Italian Cup the team has had good games not followed by the result but against Fiorentina and Salernitana, if we analyze, we have shot 40 times on target. There are matches where you touch the ball and score goals, this has never happened before but we have to work, analyze and believe in it. Tomorrow it won’t be an easy race but together we can get some satisfaction out of it”.

What match are you expecting?

“They are two excellent teams Benfica and Porto, who dominate the league. There will be times when we should be careful on defense and others when we could attack. We have to put our heads on the field and I have no doubts about that. We must not think about past episodes, bad luck or misfortune, but do something extra and move forward ”.

How do you rate Benfica?

“An excellent team, which is making a good run in the league and in the Champions League. The players occupy the spaces well in the possession phase and in the non-possession phase everyone helps each other. They lost to Porto on Friday and we will have to be just as good.”

Does criticism charge you?

“Last year we won 5-0 against Salernitana and perhaps we didn’t play as well as on Friday. There are always criticisms, it’s normal in football.”

What does Inter put in the Champions League that they can’t put in the league?

“Only the result. We deserved to win the last three games. The times and the calendar don’t make things easier for us but I see a crazy commitment from the boys. We are not satisfied because we deserved more”.

Have you seen the match between Porto and Benfica? Do you recognize any weaknesses?

“Benfica are a team of absolute value but they will find an Inter who know what they want. With head and heart”.

How heavy is the absence of Skriniar and Calhanoglu?

“They are important players for us, but they too have some absences. I would have liked to see a full game. I hope to have Calhanoglu back on Saturday with Monza”.

What did Salerno think when that ball didn’t enter?

“You have to be lucid, even if it’s difficult in football. When you write, it can happen that you get influenced by the result”.

There has been talk of Conceiçao on the Inter bench, what do you think?

“Many voices are heard, it was a pleasure to challenge Conceiçao and it will be a pleasure to challenge Schmidt”.