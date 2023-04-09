Home World Inzaghi’s speech to the team: “We’ll score soon, let’s believe it.” Zhang will leave with the group tomorrow
World

Inzaghi’s speech to the team: “We’ll score soon, let’s believe it.” Zhang will leave with the group tomorrow

by admin
Inzaghi’s speech to the team: “We’ll score soon, let’s believe it.” Zhang will leave with the group tomorrow

Head to Benfica. Simone Inzaghi he used Easter training to boost his men ahead of Tuesday’s quarter-final first leg against Aguias at Da Luz. As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inzaghi, although disappointed by the latest results in Serie A, this morning preferred to underline the historic opportunity to return to the semi-finals of the Champions League, something that hasn’t happened since the distant 2010: “We create a lot and the ball doesn’t want to enter , but let’s not lose faith in what we’re doing. We’ll be back to scoring and with continuity. Let’s believe in it!” the meaning of his speech. Meanwhile, the president will also be alongside the team Steven Zhang, who will go on charter to Portugal tomorrow afternoon with the players, coaching staff and the rest of the management. He wants to stay close to the group and give them a boost. Also for him and the Suning owners, finishing in the top four in Europe would be another historic milestone.

Zhang is far from happy with the difficulties he’s had in the last month and a half in the league, but he knows well that Inzaghi has given his best in Europe in his career. AND the arrival in the semifinals, not a minor detail, would give the club another generous 20 million, including UEFA prizes, the market pool and proceeds at San Siro. A figure that would be very heavy for the 2022-23 budget.

BUY THE INTER OFFICIAL PRODUCTS HERE!

See also  Russian Foreign Minister: Russia's purpose is not to change the regime in Kyiv and wants to ensure the safety of the people in eastern Ukraine – yqqlm

You may also like

Road accident at Zen: two children are seriously...

Last prosecutor at Nuremberg trials dies

Shock during the Easter procession in Lipari, the...

Dalila had an argument with tiktoker Kroatos |...

NBA plejof raspored 2023 | Sport

Huge smoke spreads from fire in Hamburg, Germany...

Bitter land today, the summary of Sunday 9...

Taiwan, 11 warships and 70 planes around the...

Statements by the coach of Borca after the...

Vlasta Šimenić-Kovač’s car was set on fire in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy