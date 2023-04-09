Head to Benfica. Simone Inzaghi he used Easter training to boost his men ahead of Tuesday’s quarter-final first leg against Aguias at Da Luz. As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inzaghi, although disappointed by the latest results in Serie A, this morning preferred to underline the historic opportunity to return to the semi-finals of the Champions League, something that hasn’t happened since the distant 2010: “We create a lot and the ball doesn’t want to enter , but let’s not lose faith in what we’re doing. We’ll be back to scoring and with continuity. Let’s believe in it!” the meaning of his speech. Meanwhile, the president will also be alongside the team Steven Zhang, who will go on charter to Portugal tomorrow afternoon with the players, coaching staff and the rest of the management. He wants to stay close to the group and give them a boost. Also for him and the Suning owners, finishing in the top four in Europe would be another historic milestone.

Zhang is far from happy with the difficulties he’s had in the last month and a half in the league, but he knows well that Inzaghi has given his best in Europe in his career. AND the arrival in the semifinals, not a minor detail, would give the club another generous 20 million, including UEFA prizes, the market pool and proceeds at San Siro. A figure that would be very heavy for the 2022-23 budget.

