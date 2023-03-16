WINDTRE makes available the new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pluswhich enriches the range of colors available for this line.

Beautiful to look at and designed to last, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable Ceramic Shield face, redesigned internal architecture for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and long battery life : iPhone 14 Plus has the longest battery life in iPhone history. Both models feature a dual camera system for quality photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU and ultra-fast 5G.

They offer innovative safety features, such as Accident Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available from March 14.

The WINDTRE offer for iPhone 14

WINDTRE customers have the opportunity to combine the high battery life and ultra-fast 5G that characterize the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with a widespread and high-performance network, which today covers 95.9% of the population on 5G . Furthermore, WINDTRE provides innovative services such as Please Don’t Call, to protect against unwanted calls, or the WINDAY programme, to access benefits, promotions and discounts every day.

In particular, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in the new yellow color are available starting from 21.99 euros more per monthwith an advance from zero euros choosing the loan and final installment of 100 euros, in combination with theWINDTRE’s ‘More Unlimited 5G’ offer, which includes unlimited minutes and Giga in 5G, international minutes and call center without waiting. Furthermore, for the entire iPhone 14 family, customers can add the exclusive ‘Reload Plus’ service, which allows them to protect their iPhone and exchange it every year for the new model.

The offer for professionals

The new iPhones can also be purchased in combination with WINDTRE’s ‘Professional’ offers for customers with a VAT number. For example, with ‘PROFESSIONAL WORLD PLUS’, a 5G ready solution that includes priority assistance, unlimited minutes and Giga in Italy, as well as minutes and Giga to and from abroad, customers can have iPhone 14 128 GB starting from 21, 99 euros more per month than the cost of the offer. In addition, they can add the exclusive ‘Smartphone Reload’ service which allows you to replace your iPhone in one day if it breaks.