Not only eleven demonstrators officially awaiting execution of the death penalty and at least a dozen other people sentenced under the table. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards also arrested some members of the Western media, “guilty” of having done their job: of having taken videos and images of “different situations” in Iran and having sent them to their editorial offices. This is what the Revolutionary Guards announced today in a statement.

The arrested people, who are in Pardis, a city east of Tehran, had the financial and intelligence backing of Western media, the statement said, quoted by theIRNA. During the three-month protests in the country, images and videos were sent to social media and Persian-language dissident TVs abroad.

