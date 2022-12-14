Listen to the audio version of the article

Las Vegas, the gambling capital, is hosting the Consumer Electronics Show (Ces) 2023 from 5 to 8 January. There were many visitors, with over 2,500 exhibitors from 166 countries. The appeal results in the return of Peugeot while the presence of the German houses Mercedes and BMW is always confirmed. But not only. Here are all those present in Las Vegas with a preview of the presentations, barring last minute surprises.

Stellantis Group at Ces 2023: the return of Peugeot

The French brand of the Lion returns to America, where it has been missing since the era of Lieutenant Columbo. And, to do it with greater dignity, it will be joined by Ram, the group’s brand already established in this market, which showcases the Ram 1500 Revolution Bev concept, a representation of the visionary roadmap and a look at the future of mobility. We recall that FCA had attempted the “coup” in the gambling city with strange concepts and also collaborating with Google, but with poor results.

Therefore, the participation of Peugeot takes on an even more important role and, for the occasion, the CEO Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, will show Peugeot Inception Concept, the show that shows how the brand uses the next generation native electric platforms to modernize the entire driving experience, redesigning the interior space and reshaping the gestures to be used with the new generation of Peugeot i-Cockpit.

The presence of Free2Move has also been confirmed, which will share its vision of mobility for 2030.

BMW: anticipates the future with the new Neue Klasse platform

According to CEO Zipse, at CES2023 in Las Vegas, the German Elica brand will bring a preview of the first model, dubbed “car vision”, to be based on the Neue Klasse platform which will start marketing from 2025. Obviously the concept will recall the brand’s principles regarding electrification, digitization and circular economy.