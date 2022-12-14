The SARS CoV-2 virus changes its skin again and consequently the symptoms it produces change and which allow us to feel its presence. This was stated by the Zoe Health Study research, conducted by a team of scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School and King’s College London.

Today recognizing the symptoms without a swab has become more complicated, because they can differ from person to person, both depending on the mutation of the virus and on the individual immunization status.