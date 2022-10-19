Home World Iran, at the age of 80, takes off her veil in honor of her blogger son killed by the police: “Don’t be cowards, take to the streets”
World

Iran, at the age of 80, takes off her veil in honor of her blogger son killed by the police: “Don’t be cowards, take to the streets”

by admin
Iran, at the age of 80, takes off her veil in honor of her blogger son killed by the police: “Don’t be cowards, take to the streets”

Gouhar Eshghi he wore thehijab throughout her life, since she was 7, like all girls who are imposed by the rules of the Islamic Republic. Above all, Gouhar Eshghi has believed all his life. But two days ago, she sat on the carpet in her living room, with the picture of her son in her hands, and she took off the chadorletting her long gray hair run over her black robe.

See also  Deterring the CCP, the United States and Japan from holding the "Island Defense Operation" live-fire joint training | US-Japan live-fire joint training | Dragon of determination 2022 |

You may also like

[Current affairs gold scan]A chart deciphers the mystery...

Erdogan: “A hub will be created in Turkey...

Inspiration! Excited!Disciplinary inspection and supervision cadres at all...

3D weapons, alarm in Europe: more and more...

British media: BBC revealed to have produced secret...

“Wedged between two obese in flight”: youtuber ask...

North Korea fires artillery shells to issue ‘stern...

“Are you talented? Come and work in Hong...

US poll: more than half of the American...

“The United States and Europe must protect economic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy