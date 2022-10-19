Gouhar Eshghi he wore thehijab throughout her life, since she was 7, like all girls who are imposed by the rules of the Islamic Republic. Above all, Gouhar Eshghi has believed all his life. But two days ago, she sat on the carpet in her living room, with the picture of her son in her hands, and she took off the chadorletting her long gray hair run over her black robe.