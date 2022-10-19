voghera

Season finale with the autumn meeting at the Youth Camp in Voghera.

In the cadets Giovanni Adragna, Iriense Voghera, double the victory 80 (10 “08) and 250 (33” 30). Behind him always his teammate Raffaello Beccaria (10 ”32 and 34” 27). In the cadets Martina Boggiani (100 Torri & Vig. Young) wins the 600 (1’40 “40) and is second in the 80 (10” 94) behind the Milanese Chiara Cecchetto (10 “85). In the 250s Francesca Bertolotti (100 Torri & Young, 35 ”61) beats Aurora Nichele (Iriense, 36” 55). In the cadets of the 600s the Milanese Dario Arbino (1’35 “59) beats Alessandro Imperiali (Iriense with a very thick time trial, 1’36” 09). 68 beats Federica De Filippi, 8 “28. On the 600 Martina Tarantola (100 Torri & Young, 1’54” 99) beats Aurora Lugano “Pippi” with a 1’58 “38. In the boys over 60 the strongest Simone Bovera (Cus Pavia, 8 “23) is confirmed, beating Luca Barbantani (Robbiese, 8” 95), who makes up for it by winning the 600 (1’46 “99) in front of Andrea Fois (100 Torri & Young, 1’51 “19). In the absolute double success over 600 for the students of Professor Felice Costante: Marco Pavanetto Prado (Iriense) and Arianna Frigatti (Atletica Vigevano) win with important times (1’24 “23 for Marco and 1’41” 60 for Arianna). Proof of character with absolute victory in the 1500s for Aurora Cosca (Atletica Vigevano), to report the excellent third place overall of the master Karin Angotti (Garlaschese, 5’32 ”54). Matteo Locatelli, Iriense, wins in the men’s 1500s (4’06 ”47). In the 250 absolute victory for the pupil Sofia Pecci (Iriense, 43 “03), in the males the team mate Alberto Casareale (Iriense, 29” 58) prevails. –