Iran, first protester arrested for protests executed

The first protester arrested for protests against the regime in Iran has been executed. The announcement comes from the Iranian authorities who reported that they had executed a prisoner arrested during the protests.

The Iranian Press Agency Libra reported the execution. He accused the man of blocking a road and attacking a member of the security forces with a machete in Tehran.

In Iran, protests have exploded since September 16 over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the country’s morality police.

