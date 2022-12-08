The first protester arrested for protests against the regime in Iran has been executed. The announcement comes from the Iranian authorities who reported that they had executed a prisoner arrested during the protests.

The Iranian Press Agency Libra reported the execution. He accused the man of blocking a road and attacking a member of the security forces with a machete in Tehran.

In Iran, protests have exploded since September 16 over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the country’s morality police.