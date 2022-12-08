Home Sports Handanovic and the future: an “official” role as assistant or a farewell to Inter to play
Handanovic and the future: an "official" role as assistant or a farewell to Inter to play

Handanovic and the future: an "official" role as assistant or a farewell to Inter to play

He had started 2022-23 as captain and owner, but Onana has surpassed him and the hierarchies seem crystallized. If Samir accepts a reserve role, he will stay because he is valued by the dressing room and management. Otherwise it will be goodbye

June and the moment of choices are still far away because there are 23 games left until the end of the championship, the 2022-23 Champions League has not yet come to life and both the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup have to be assigned. Yet, especially for the Nerazzurri goal, after the first part of the season some reflections have already been made in Viale della Liberazione. Because compared to last summer the hierarchies have changed and the roles of Onana (starter) and Handanovic (reserve) will hardly be reversed again over the months.

