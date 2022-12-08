June and the moment of choices are still far away because there are 23 games left until the end of the championship, the 2022-23 Champions League has not yet come to life and both the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup have to be assigned. Yet, especially for the Nerazzurri goal, after the first part of the season some reflections have already been made in Viale della Liberazione. Because compared to last summer the hierarchies have changed and the roles of Onana (starter) and Handanovic (reserve) will hardly be reversed again over the months.