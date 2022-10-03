The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, the great Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, points the finger at the United States and Israel for the ongoing protests in Iran. And he accuses Washington and Tel Aviv of organizing the demonstrations that exploded in at least 140 Iranian cities after the death of Mahsa Amini, arrested by the moral police in Tehran on suspicion of wearing the Islamic veil, the hijab, badly.

“The riots in Iran were organized by the United States and the Zionist regime,” Khamenei said in his first public address since the outbreak of the revolt on 17 September. Khamenei then expressed support for the Iranian security forces, saying they found themselves dealing with injustices during the protests.

“If it hadn’t been for this girl, they would have created another excuse to create insecurity and riots in the country on the first day of Mehr this year – added Khamenei -. The American regret (for the death of Mahsa Amini) is a lie, on the contrary they are happy to have found an excuse ». Thus reiterating that “the recent incidents were engineered by America, the Zionist regime and their followers”, he argued that “their main problem is having a strong and independent Iran and the progress of the country.” The spiritual guide, however, added: “The Iranian nation has appeared quite strong in these events and will courageously enter the field wherever it is needed in the future”. She then expressed solidarity with “the country’s law enforcement agencies, the Basij” who, together with the “Iranian nation, have been offended more than anything else”.