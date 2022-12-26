Home World Iran forces a plane to land, on board the family of the football star who supports the protests
World

Iran forces a plane to land, on board the family of the football star who supports the protests

by admin
Iran forces a plane to land, on board the family of the football star who supports the protests

The Iranian authorities have ordered a Mahan Air flight, the W563 from Tehran to Dubai, to land on the island of Kish: on board were the wife and son of the former footballer and coach Ali Daei, subject of threats after having expressed his support for the protests that have been going on for 100 days. BBC Monitoring journalist Kian Sharifi writes it on Twitter. The news was also taken up by the Iran International website, according to which the woman and child were thus prevented from leaving Iran. “Daei said his family members were not arrested. He was not on board,” Sharifi writes again.

Let’s save Fahimeh, the appeal of La Stampa is one step away from 300,000 subscriptions

See also  The European Medicines Agency may decide in early October whether to use Pfizer (PFE.US)/BioNTech (BNTX.US) new crown vaccine booster

You may also like

Iran, forced to land a flight from Tehran...

North America’s “Foreign Spring Festival Transport” was disrupted...

At least 16 people died in the winter...

Heavy snow in Japan, there are 17 dead...

King Charles’ first Christmas message pays tribute to...

2023Ƴȳ ޺ŷϳĿĵ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Responding to the West’s price limit on Russian...

Covid, dramatic situation in China: 248 million cases...

US stocks continue to close down! “Santa Claus...

Five bombs discovered in Brasilia: the plan to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy