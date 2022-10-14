At least 23 teenagers have been killed in Iran since protests began over Mahsa Amini’s death in the hands of the moral police. The report comes from Amnesty International, which denounces the use of force against adolescents: “the Iranian authorities are using every means to crush the spirit of resistance of the youth protests and to hold on to power”, writes the organization.

In most cases, 17 out of 23, the victims were killed by live bullets, two by hunting shots and four following beatings. The organization has ascertained the identities of 144 victims so far, but the list refers only to the period between 20 and 30 September. Ten out of 23 children killed belonged to the oppressed minority of the Baloch and were killed on the “bloody Friday” of September 30 in the provinces of Zahedan and Sistan and Baluchistan, affected in the vital organs.

Iran, Kurdish leader Mustafa Hijri speaks: “The Tehran regime is increasingly oppressive. Its end is near” by Gianni Vernetti

13 October 2022



The other 13 minors were killed in 11 cities in the provinces of Tehran (5), Western Azerbaijan (4), Alborz (1), Kermanshah (1), Kohgilouyeh and Bouyer Ahmad (1) and Zanjan (1). The areas most affected by the repression are the Kurdish ones in the North West, where according to various witnesses the government has also deployed storm troops to suppress the protests.

The hard fist against the Kurds

In Sanandaj, the capital of the province of Kurdistan where the demonstrations have been going on for a month and are very well attended, the Basiji together with the riot police attacked the demonstrators even firing live bullets.

Iran, those young people with truncheons hired to punish their peers by Gabriella Colarusso

13 October 2022



A witness told Reuters that hundreds of riot and basiji police were transferred from other provinces in Kurdistan because local forces could not cope with the protesters. “A few days ago some Basiji members of Sanandaj and Baneh refused to follow orders and shoot people,” the witness said, adding that the people who were killed were dragged into homes so that their corpses would not remained in the streets.