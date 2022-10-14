CHIVASSO

The second victory of the season against a difficult and strong Next Step Rapallo, winner on the Chivasso field with the final result of 66-68, fades on the siren.

But let’s analyze the match. At the start of the game the hosts try the first extension, taking advantage of Stefano Pagetto’s offensive vein, but the opponents clearly show that the goal is to win. Delibasic and Maksimovic load the offensive weight on their shoulders, the whole black-yellow team defends with physicality and aggression and so Rapallo flies away, leaving Chivasso afraid to lick his wounds. In the second period, Ferro and his teammates continue to shoot with very low percentages, they do not contain the opponents 1vs1, they suffer a rebound and in 6 ‘they fall up to 18 points behind (16-34). It will be a triple from Pepino and a couple of good initiatives from Di Matteo and Delnevo to contain the gap at mid-race 25-38. In the third period the match ignites after a Vai-Maksimovic clash, which forces Vai to leave the field due to a wound in the face. Chivasso now defends, holds up the physical clash, recovers balls and transforms them into precious points for the 47-49 at the end of the third quarter. The last 10 ‘are heart-pounding: Chivasso hooks and then overtakes pushed by Ferro, Rapallo doesn’t give up and overtakes again with Maksimovic, who takes advantage of two green-and-white ingenuities, before Pepino’s free-riders 3/3 gives the last chance of victory to the Chivassesi with a score of 66-68 and 6 ”on the clock. Ferro tries the triple of the victory, the ball stops on the first iron, Pepino’s rebound, but his last jump finds no luck.

Rapallo wins, but Chivasso has shown that he knows how to play on an equal footing, despite having the regret of having given the first half to his opponents. –