In the first nine months of 2022, the Volkswagen Group’s deliveries of 100% electric vehicles (BEVs) increased by 25% compared to the previous year. 366,400 BEVs were delivered to customers between January and September, up from 293,000 the previous year.

The BEV share of total deliveries rose to 6% in the reference period from 4.2% in 2021. China remains the main driver, with 112,700 BEVs, more than double compared to the first three quarters of 2021.