Home Business Volkswagen: + 25% on electric car deliveries in the first nine months of 2022
Business

Volkswagen: + 25% on electric car deliveries in the first nine months of 2022

by admin
Volkswagen: + 25% on electric car deliveries in the first nine months of 2022

In the first nine months of 2022, the Volkswagen Group’s deliveries of 100% electric vehicles (BEVs) increased by 25% compared to the previous year. 366,400 BEVs were delivered to customers between January and September, up from 293,000 the previous year.

The BEV share of total deliveries rose to 6% in the reference period from 4.2% in 2021. China remains the main driver, with 112,700 BEVs, more than double compared to the first three quarters of 2021.

See also  Tokyo Stock Exchange -2.4%, bad Wall Street futures. Zero Covid policy is still being discounted in China

You may also like

Citigroup lifts the veil on the accounts: turnover...

TSMC warns: the semiconductor industry will be depressed...

Natixis roadshow kicks off on 18 October: six...

Expert: The new chip control regulations highlight the...

JP Morgan & Co earnings, Fed cross and...

How China’s electric carmakers move into Europe amid...

Here are two stocks in Warren Buffett’s portfolio...

Google Pixel 7 Pro DXOMARK image sub-announcement: tied...

Maserati reinvents the GranTurismo icon Now there is...

TSMC’s third-quarter net profit surged by nearly 80%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy