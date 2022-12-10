Another death sentence, also in this case of a very young protester, a 23 year old. Defined as “imminent”. The Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic has in fact confirmed the conviction of Mahan Sadrat Marni: his father made it known. Mahan was found guilty of ‘waging war against God’, that is, participating in an act of protest against the backdrop of demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini, wielding a knife. He is now on death row, awaiting be executed.

And many more executions will come “in the near future” according to Amnesty International, “considering the thousands of people arrested and indicted” in the demonstrations against the regime. Amnesty has identified at least 18 people facing the death penalty in connection with the protests that began in mid-September. Among them are rapper Toomaj Saleh and a 23-year-old protester, Mahan Sedarat Madani, who appears – according to his father – already on death row. Before the uprising began in mid-September, Amnesty had warned that it expected a terrible acceleration in executions in Iran; all in a country where, in the first six months of 2022, at least 251 people had already been executed

Meanwhile, four Qashqai girls, Iranians of Turkish origin, were arrested and taken to Adel Abad prison on 24 November. The activist group “Inclub1401 international” denounces it on Telegram. They are «4 women freedom fighters» and their names are Fateme Safari Rad (16 years old), her sisters Ghazal Safari Rad and Sara Safari Rad and her cousin Zahra Attai (20 years old). The photos show the girls smiling and without headscarves.

The same group released the image of a corpse with a swollen back: it would be a 19-year-old man who was beaten up but, according to the Iranian police, he died by suicide.

«In many areas of the world, women and men, girls and boys are fighting for their rights and freedom, challenging the most ruthless face of the repression of authoritarian regimes and dictatorships. We witness with dismay the violent repression of youth and women in Iran and the use of the death penalty. Antonio Tajani declares it on the International Day of Human Rights. Faced with the killing of the young Iranian demonstrator Mohsen Shekari, Tajani confirmed Italy’s unconditional opposition to the death penalty, reaffirming utmost firmness towards any violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms.