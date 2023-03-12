Home World Iran: over 100 arrests for poisoned schoolgirls. The regime: “Links with hostile groups”
World

Iran: over 100 arrests for poisoned schoolgirls. The regime: “Links with hostile groups”

by admin
Iran: over 100 arrests for poisoned schoolgirls. The regime: “Links with hostile groups”

The Iranian Interior Ministry announced that more than 100 people have been identified, arrested and investigated for the recent cases of poisoning of students, especially female students, in the provinces of Tehran, Qom, Zanjan, Khuzestan, Hamedan, Fars, Gilan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Kordestan and Khorasan Razavi.

Iranian girls dance challenging Khamenei

news/iran_oltre_100_arresti_per_le_studentesse_avvelenate_il_regime_legami_con_gruppi_ostili-12689344/&el=player_ex_12686930″>

In the various episodes, which began last November, the students suffered from fainting, nausea, suffocation and other symptoms after reporting “unpleasant” smells in the school premises, and some even ended up in hospital. “The first investigations show that a certain number of these people, out of malice or adventurism and with the aim of closing the classrooms and influenced by the psychological climate created, have adopted measures such as the use of harmless and malodorous substances – reads the statement of the ministry statement -. Among those arrested there are individuals who have had hostile motives, tried to create fear and horror among people and students, close schools and create pessimism towards Islamic power”.

Iran, still poisoned girls: “Help! I can’t breathe”. Dramatic rescue videos

news/iran_oltre_100_arresti_per_le_studentesse_avvelenate_il_regime_legami_con_gruppi_ostili-12689344/&el=player_ex_12676252″>

The Interior Ministry then concluded by saying that “investigations are underway to find possible links with terrorist organizations and that the number of poisoning episodes has decreased in recent days”.

Swedish-Iranian dissident death sentence confirmed

The Iranian Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Farajollah Chaab for “forming, managing and leading the rebel group Harakat al-Nidal”. The man, who disappeared two years ago while in Turkey and was put on trial in the Islamic Republic, was also accused of “conceiving and carrying out numerous terrorist operations in the province of Khuzestan”.

See also  What are the dangers of mines reaching the Bosphorus? Is navigation threatened? | Expert Column | Al Jazeera

You may also like

water emergency, new supply points and home service...

Iran: over 100 arrested for poisoning schoolgirls

Xbox confirms its presence at E3, but only...

Twelve years after the “3.11” earthquake in Japan,...

The Tallest Man On Earth thrills us at...

Raphael Mechoulam, pioneer of marijuana studies has died:...

Suzana Mančić’s sister died Entertainment

Britain’s reactions to the collapse of Silicon Valley...

Cocaine and heroin hidden in the spare wheel:...

Ape car-motorcycle collision in Villagrazia di Carini, a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy