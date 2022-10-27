Home World Iran, police open fire on protesters in the square for Nika
Iran, police open fire on protesters in the square for Nika

Iran, police open fire on protesters in the square for Nika

The Iranian authorities reportedly violently repressed the demonstrators who had gathered today to commemorate the death of Nika Shakarami, another symbol of the Iranian protest movement. The BBC reports. A source close to her family told BBC Persian that security forces opened fire on protesters who had gathered at a cemetery where Shakarami is buried in Khorramabad.

