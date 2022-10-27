The Iranian authorities reportedly violently repressed the demonstrators who had gathered today to commemorate the death of Nika Shakarami, another symbol of the Iranian protest movement. The BBC reports. A source close to her family told BBC Persian that security forces opened fire on protesters who had gathered at a cemetery where Shakarami is buried in Khorramabad.
