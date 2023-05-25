Legendary Tina Turner dies at eighty-three

Legendary artist and songwriter,Tina Turner has died to his 83 years at home in Swiss due to a unknown disease. The news was confirmed through an official statement on their social media accounts and the family itself did so in another statement to the magazine. Rolling Stone writing: “He died peacefully today at the age of eighty-three after a long illness at his home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland.”

Tina Turner rose to fame in the 1960s with her then-husband Ike Turner and in 1980 he began his solo career, which was a complete success. The artist, nicknamed the queen of rock’n’roll, became known thanks to her powerful voice and her passionate shows that consolidated her as one of the most successful women in rock. Throughout her career she has released nine studio albums, she has been awarded eight Grammys and was among the best-selling artists of all time within the genre. The artist showed that there is no age to succeed in the world of rock’n’roll and that an empowered woman can become a real whirlwind on stage.

Following her divorce with Ike and a few tumultuous years of drug addiction, she posted “Private Dancer”his fifth album in 1984 and with which it is considered that it was his return to music as a soloist. Within this album is her hit “What’s Love Got to Do With It” which was top 1 on the Hot 100 in USA. His world tours, which broke records including our country, took his music to all corners of the world, turning several of his projects into platinum records.