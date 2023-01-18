Home World Iran, the European Parliament votes to include the Pasdaran in the terrorist list
Iran, the European Parliament votes to include the Pasdaran in the terrorist list

The European Parliament voted by a large majority to include the Iranian Pasdarans on the list of terrorist organisations. The amendment, presented by the ECR conservative group and attached to the annual report on foreign and security policy, was voted in favor by 598 parliamentarians (9 against and 31 abstentions).

Who are the Pasdarans
The Pasdaran, “guardians of the Islamic revolution” (IRGC) are a paramilitary body organized as a militia for the defense and support of the revolutionary institutions in Iran, in the republic proclaimed by the ayatollah Khomeinī after the fall of the Pahlavī shah in 1979. The body is held responsible for many of the human rights crimes that Iran now witnesses on a daily basis, especially after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the protests that followed.

The proposal to include them among the terrorist organizations was welcomed by many activists and as many Iranians forced into the diaspora. The vote that arrived today from the European Parliament is not binding, but it is symbolic, and intends to send a signal to the Iranian state.

