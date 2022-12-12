A second protester, among thousands arrested in the past three months in Iran, was publicly executed. This was reported by the news agency of the Iranian judiciary, Mizan. This is Majidreza Rahnavard, whose death sentence was carried out in Mashhad. The news was relaunched by London-based network Iran International.

The boy was accused of having stabbed to death two members of the Basij paramilitary force, employed in the repression of anti-government demonstrations that have been taking place in the country since mid-September. After the execution of the sentence, Gholam Ali Sadeghi, head of the local judiciary, thanked the police and security agents for “establishing order and security and dealing with rioters and offenders”. Rahnavard is the second protester executed after Mohsen Shekari, hanged in Tehran for the crime of “war against God”.

It is not an execution but a “state murder” that killed Majidreza Rahnavard in Mashhad. The famous human rights lawyer Saeid Dehghan denounced it on Twitter. “The prosecutor, the judge and the lawyer of the Rahnavard case”, Dehghan denounced in his tweet, “were the government”, for this reason the cause of his death “is not an execution, but a state murder”. In addition to being the first sentence of a protester to be publicly carried out, what alarmed and outraged Rahnavard’s case was also the fact that his trial was speedy. He was executed just 23 days after his arrest, the BBC points out in its Farsi edition.