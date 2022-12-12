The US software giant Microsoft has announced that it has signed a ten-year partnership with the LSE (London Stock Exchange) and that it has also acquired a stake of almost 4% of the London Stock Exchange.

According to reports from the CNBC website on the basis of LSEG’s announcement, the partnership concerns the provision by Microsoft of solutions for the cloud, and the management of next-generation data and analysis.

Expected to create a new data infrastructure with Microsoft Azure, and AI (artificial intelligence) teams.

“This strategic partnership is a significant milestone in LSEG’s journey to become a global leader in the financial markets infrastructure and data business, and will transform our clients’ experience,” commented David Schwimmer, CEO of the London Stock Exchange, according to the note.

Microsoft to buy about 4% of LSEG from the stake held by the consortium of which Blackstone and Thomson Reuters are part