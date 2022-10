They set out early in the morning, hundreds, then thousands of Iranians, on foot, through the countryside, to bypass the blockade of roads manned by an impressive array of security forces and arrive at the cemetery where Mahsa Amini is buried, in 40th day after her death, and pay homage to her.

The march of the Iranians 40 days after Mahsa Amini's death