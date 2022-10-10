Home World Iran, the protest against the mullahs widens: even the oil workers in the streets
World

Iran, the protest against the mullahs widens: even the oil workers in the streets

by admin
Iran, the protest against the mullahs widens: even the oil workers in the streets

The hard hand of the Pasdaran does not stop the anger of the Iranians, from the women of Tehran to the students of the Kurdish Sanandaj the protests are now also spreading to the oil heart of the country, in the South and South West. Yesterday a few hundred workers of the petrochemical of Assaluyeh, one of the main processing plants of the oil rich province of Bushehr.

See also  Von der Leyen attacks Orban: "Shameful law, Hungary discriminates against LGBTs". EU ready to block 7.2 billion in funds

You may also like

Replacing Russia as the EU’s largest natural gas...

Moscow returns to the attack: missiles on Ukraine....

Forging ahead in a new era and marching...

Alla Pugacheva against Putin: the Russian pop star...

Surprising mass murder of 3-year-old girl who escapes...

Bank of Canada: Soaring prices are increasingly a...

Wang Yunwei: Won the game safely and pleasantly...

Most of my country’s sea areas have strong...

A few keywords can generate a painting with...

War on the playground

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy