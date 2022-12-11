Milan – Not politicians on stage, but the world of culture mobilizing for Iranian women and the Iranian people. The cultural marathon will be held today in Milan Woman Life Freedom promoted by TFranco Parenti theaterwhich will host the initiative, with Republic e Linkiestafor World Human Rights Day.





Among the speakers, Massimo Recalcation “Identity, women, freedom”, e Antonio Scurati. “We must be aware that what the women, the young people who are rebelling in Iran are experiencing is very far from our experience. We are, alas, spectators and from this awareness the question must arise: what can we do?”, says Scurati. “My answer is a reflection on us and them: we live in different periods of history. From our point of view they live in the obscurantist and theocratic Middle Ages. What we can do for them, in addition to mobilizing as in this case, is to continue fight for our values ​​- equality, democracy, freedom – which have been the beacon of the West for centuries and which must never be taken for granted. The history of democracy is the struggle for democracy, the history of freedom is the struggle for freedom. A struggle that we must not cease”.

10 December 2022



The main event at 20.30 with Andree Ruth Shammah, Maurice Molinari e Christian Rocca, intellectuals, artists and testimonials from the Iranian community. The same announced presence of the mayor Joseph Sala, as Shammah explains, is the testimony of a Milan that takes sides in favor of women and the Iranian people, in an institutional way, above the parties. “We have to make our voices heard so they don’t feel alone. It’s about time that culture did something. I kept the bar straight. I don’t want any exploitation”, explains the director, who also asks a fundamental question – why are women so scary? – and you invite the West not to look the other way, not to underestimate extremism.

Also waited Stefano Boeriwhich with the Triennale collected locks of hair, delivered to the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran “as a sign of peaceful protest against the homicidal violence of the police and of solidarity with those who risk their lives to defend the inalienable right to individual freedom “, And Luca Guadagninowho will read the appeal of another director, the Iranian Asghar Farhadi. Yet, Ornella Vanoniwho will speak on the notes of an Iranian cellist, while the Iranian writer Azar Nafis e Concita De Gregorio they will send a video message.

Before the debate and speeches, at 18.45, the screening of the documentary Climbing Iran by Frances Borghettifocused on the Iranian climber Nasim Eshqi who fights against discrimination by conquering mountains without a veil and with pink nail polish.