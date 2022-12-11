Home Sports Butler scored 26 points in a row, George scored 29 points, and the Heat narrowly beat the Clippers – yqqlm
Sports

by admin
Original title: Butler scored 26 points in a row, George scored 29 points, and the Heat narrowly beat the Clippers

On December 9th, Beijing time, in the NBA regular season, the Clippers lost 110-115 to the Heat.

Statistics: Heat, Adebayor 31 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, Butler 26 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals, Hiro 19 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, Martin 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Clippers, George 29 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, Reggie 20 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Morris 11 points and 4 rebounds, Batum 11 points and 5 rebounds, Zubac 9 points and 8 rebounds, Wall 9 points and 8 assists .

Leonard took a break for this game, and George led the team to play. The Clippers once scored high points in the first quarter, but the Heat took the lead before halftime by virtue of their inside advantage. In the second half of the game, the two sides have been very anxious. When the game entered a critical moment, Butler stepped forward and scored three key mid-range shots to kill the game. George also responded but failed to lead the team to comeback. In the end, the Heat narrowly beat the Clippers 115-110 to end their losing streak.

Butler made 10 of 12 shots, 2 of 2 three-pointers, 4 of 5 free throws, 26 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals.Return to Sohu to see more

