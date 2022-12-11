TRIESTE – They took some cardboard boxes and wooden boxes from the nearby supermarket, just to light a fire and warm up a bit before falling asleep. The sleeping bags are those donated by humanitarian associations, the food by Caritas. For Ashifnineteen years old, and the other five companions who came with him from Pakistan, will spend another night in a filthy blanket hut, among mud, rubbish, excrement and rats.

