Home News Trieste, at least 200 refugees are sleeping rough in the centre, among waste and rats
News

Trieste, at least 200 refugees are sleeping rough in the centre, among waste and rats

by admin
Trieste, at least 200 refugees are sleeping rough in the centre, among waste and rats

TRIESTE – They took some cardboard boxes and wooden boxes from the nearby supermarket, just to light a fire and warm up a bit before falling asleep. The sleeping bags are those donated by humanitarian associations, the food by Caritas. For Ashifnineteen years old, and the other five companions who came with him from Pakistan, will spend another night in a filthy blanket hut, among mud, rubbish, excrement and rats.

Il

See also  Ivrea, at the party for the 87-year-old Red Cross nurse also a letter of thanks from Figliuolo

You may also like

Maneuver: fished out about 50 amendments, including Einstein...

Ivrea, the Dorul association is born and the...

Santo Stefano di Cadore, sheep and lamb saved...

Culture bonus for 18-year-olds, the majority holds back:...

Oglianico, columns for electric cars inaugurated

Rights, Mattarella: “Death sentences unacceptable”

Gay couples, in the Northern League municipality two...

Brothers of Italy inaugurates the headquarters: «From here...

Morocco in the world semifinal, the party in...

Mattarella positive for Covid, postpone commitments for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy