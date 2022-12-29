Iranian chess champion Sara Khademalsharieh, who took part in the 2022 World Championship in Kazakhstan without wearing the mandatory hijab, intends to move to Spain. They confirmed this to the Spanish newspaper The country two sources close to the champion, without specifying where, but adding that Sara, who is married and has a daughter, already owns an apartment in Spain. The sources also specified that they do not know if the champion has already obtained a Spanish residence permit thanks to her property, or if she has applied or intends to apply for political asylum.

The second unveiled chess player



Sara Khademalsharieh and Atousa Pourkashiyan (ansa)

Meanwhile, it has come to know that there are two Iranian chess players who took part in the World Cup in Kazakhstan without wearing the compulsory hijab. Besides Sara Khademalsharieh, too Atousa Pourkashiyan he competed bare-headed, reports the anti-regime information website IranWire. Both have appeared in photos posted on the International Chess Federation’s Flickr feed without their hijabs, he adds Iranwirewhich also publishes the photos in question.

The Italian ambassador has been summoned

Meanwhile, Iran has summoned the Italian ambassador. Yesterday he was the Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani to request and obtain a meeting with the new representative of Tehran in our country.