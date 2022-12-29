Home World Iran, the unveiled chess player moves to Spain. Meanwhile, Teheran summons the Italian ambassador
World

Iran, the unveiled chess player moves to Spain. Meanwhile, Teheran summons the Italian ambassador

by admin
Iran, the unveiled chess player moves to Spain. Meanwhile, Teheran summons the Italian ambassador

Iranian chess champion Sara Khademalsharieh, who took part in the 2022 World Championship in Kazakhstan without wearing the mandatory hijab, intends to move to Spain. They confirmed this to the Spanish newspaper The country two sources close to the champion, without specifying where, but adding that Sara, who is married and has a daughter, already owns an apartment in Spain. The sources also specified that they do not know if the champion has already obtained a Spanish residence permit thanks to her property, or if she has applied or intends to apply for political asylum.

The second unveiled chess player

Sara Khademalsharieh and Atousa Pourkashiyan (ansa)

Meanwhile, it has come to know that there are two Iranian chess players who took part in the World Cup in Kazakhstan without wearing the compulsory hijab. Besides Sara Khademalsharieh, too Atousa Pourkashiyan he competed bare-headed, reports the anti-regime information website IranWire. Both have appeared in photos posted on the International Chess Federation’s Flickr feed without their hijabs, he adds Iranwirewhich also publishes the photos in question.

The Italian ambassador has been summoned

Meanwhile, Iran has summoned the Italian ambassador. Yesterday he was the Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani to request and obtain a meeting with the new representative of Tehran in our country.

See also  Canada's employment returns to pre-epidemic levels, the fourth wave of epidemic shows signs of containment

You may also like

Israel, OK for sixth Netanyahu government: most right-wing...

Erdogan abolishes the retirement age by decree

Uzbekistan: 18 children killed by Indian syrup produced...

Tonight all the planets of the solar system...

Waitress receives $1,000 tip on Christmas: “Thank you...

What if an asteroid hit Rome? Now there’s...

Indian Bollywood superstar’s birthday celebration scene fans lost...

Iran summons Italian ambassador: “Interference in our affairs”

Iran, the chess player who played without a...

Bolivia, tensions after the arrest of the governor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy