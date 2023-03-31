Home World Iran: “The veil is the foundation of civilization, and remains mandatory”
Iran: "The veil is the foundation of civilization, and remains mandatory"

Iran: "The veil is the foundation of civilization, and remains mandatory"

In an official note, Tehran’s Interior Ministry stated that the compulsory hijab for women is “one of the foundations of the civilization of the Iranian nation” and “one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic”, “there has not been there will be no retreat or tolerance in religious principles and rules and traditional values”.

“Iran international” writes it. The statement adds that “the hijab and chastity should be protected to strengthen the foundations of the family.” Meanwhile, the closures of service centers and shops continue in the country due to non-compliance with the obligation of employees and customers.

The awakening of Iranian women to the cry of women, life, freedom. After the arrest of girls who danced without headscarves, the wave of protests in Iran is growing

francesca paci

March 8 protest
Only a few days ago some Iranian girls – later promptly arrested – had released a video in which they danced without a veil to the tune of Calm Down in the streets of Ekbetan, the graffiti and underground music district on the western outskirts of Tehran. The girls were arrested, but the response to the confession forced from the five prisoners veiled from head to toe to discourage all the others was a flood of similar musical trailers in similar streets of the country which social networks have multiplied in a viral way.

