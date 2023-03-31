Positive day for the European stock exchanges, also in the wake of the positive performance of Wall Street. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed up by 0.34% at 27,113.95 points. In evidence Moncler (+2.7%), Erg (+2.2%) and Moncler (+1.8%) while Finecobank (-1.9%), Diasorin (-1.4%) and Banco Bpm (- 1.4%).

Overall, it was a week of buying for equities, which closes a positive quarter despite the bank sector failures.

Data on consumer prices in the euro area were released during the day, slowing down to 6.9% per annum. However, the core data accelerated to 5.7%, fueling the prospect of further rate hikes by the ECB.

In the US, the core index of personal consumption spending (the Fed’s preferred indicator for measuring inflation) slowed slightly to 4.6% annually, fueling hopes of a pause in the tightening cycle.

In Italy, in March, inflation fell to 7.7% from 9.1% in the previous month, driven by the dynamics of energy prices, according to preliminary estimates by Istat.

In the bond segment, the yield on the two-year Treasury remains around 4.1% and the 10-year yield falls slightly to 3.52%. Btp-Bund spread slightly down to 181 bp with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.13%.

On Forex, euro/dollar just under 1.09, while oil is heading towards a weekly increase of around 8% due to the continuous interruptions of Iraqi exports, with the Wti close to 75 dollars and the Brent close to the $79 a barrel

In the coming week, which will be short due to the closure on Friday for holidays, attention will focus on US non farm payrolls, the PMI indices and the interventions of some exponents of the ECB and the Fed.