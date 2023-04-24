Home » Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs imposes sanctions on some EU and UK institutions and individuals – yqqlm
Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs imposes sanctions on some EU and UK institutions and individuals

[Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Imposes Sanctions on Some EU and British Institutions and Individuals]On the 24th local time, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement stating that it imposed sanctions on some EU and British institutions and individuals. The statement stated that in view of the EU and the UK’s support for terrorism and terrorist organizations, terrorism and violence against the Iranian people, interference in Iran’s internal affairs, and dissemination of false information against Iran, in accordance with Iran’s policies and relevant rules, more than a dozen EU and British British individuals, as well as several institutions, imposed the sanctions. (CCTV news client)

The statement stated that Iran condemns the destructive actions of the above-mentioned EU and UK sanctioned personnel and institutions, which violate international obligations and basic principles of international law such as the Charter of the United Nations.

