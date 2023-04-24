Hydrogen production from renewable energy has huge growth potential, hydrogen production from waste opens a new track

Original Title: Hydrogen Production from Renewable Energy Has Huge Growth Potential

CCTV News: Although the construction of large domestic green hydrogen bases is in full swing, at present, in the domestic hydrogen energy market, the proportion of green hydrogen production capacity is still very low. What other resources can be used to make green hydrogen in the future? How much room for growth?

CCTV reporter Ping Ping: This is the first domestic demonstration project of producing green hydrogen from garbage. This project can produce about 20-40 kilograms of green hydrogen per 1 ton of garbage. The resulting object is such a glass body, which can for city construction.

This project applies the plasma gasification hydrogen production technology of domestic waste, and the hydrogen recovery rate is greater than 75%. It will be mainly used in the localized treatment of urban waste in the future.

At present, the main source of domestic green hydrogen is hydrogen production from renewable energy such as photovoltaic wind power, and in the future it will also include hydrogen production from biomass such as domestic waste and straw.

Taking photovoltaic hydrogen production as an example, every 55 kilowatt-hours of electricity can produce 1 kilogram of hydrogen. Therefore, the reduction in electricity prices and equipment costs will directly promote the promotion and use of green hydrogen.

According to statistics, the annual output of domestic hydrogen is about 35 million tons, of which coal hydrogen production accounts for about 50%, and the rest is natural gas hydrogen production and industrial by-product hydrogen. The production capacity of hydrogen produced by renewable energy is currently only 200,000 tons, accounting for less than 1%, and the growth potential is huge.