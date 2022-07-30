Home World Iraq, pro-Sadr protesters break through the barriers of the Green Zone and enter Parliament again: the police shoot tear gas, at least 60 injured
Iraq, pro-Sadr protesters break through the barriers of the Green Zone and enter Parliament again: the police shoot tear gas, at least 60 injured

Iraq, pro-Sadr protesters break through the barriers of the Green Zone and enter Parliament again: the police shoot tear gas, at least 60 injured

After last Wednesday’s blitz, followers of Iraqi Shiite leader Moqtada al Sadr entered the Parliament building in Baghdad again. The local media reported this, showing some videos of the new raid. In the images you can see the crowd, with the help of ropes, that cross some blocks of the fortified area, which leads to the Green Zone of Baghdad, which houses the government offices and foreign diplomacy. A show of support for the influential Shia leader. To disperse the demonstrators, the police forces fired tear gas and used water cannons. The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that hospitals have received 60 injured protesters.

Iraq, pro-Sadr demonstrators occupy parliament: images of the entrance

Before the raid, even today supporters of Al Sadr marched through the streets of the capital protesting against the candidacy of Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani as prime minister, supported by the Coordination Framework, a Shiite party rival of former premier Nuri al -Maliki.

(afp)

Same scenes from last Wednesday. In the images of a few days ago, in fact, hundreds of demonstrators could be seen breaking into Parliament singing chants against Iran: all men, walking on the tables, leafing through folders, sitting on the chairs of the legislators and waving Iraqi flags. Most of the protesters were followers of al-Sadr: the situation was resolved without incident just when the leader wrote on social media to “return safely to your homes”, signaling that there would be no further escalation of the sit-in . It was the largest protest since federal elections were held in October.

Iraq, the dramatic images of the occupation of Parliament: demonstrators walk on the tables

See also  New variants are coming, the British government urges citizens to get a third vaccine | UK | British News | New variant Omicron

