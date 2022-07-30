Rome, 30 July 2022 – Traffic August 2022we entered the first weekend from exodus with possible criticalities from red dot. It is valid from this evening until tomorrow evening, Sunday 31 July.

“Avoid driving distractions”

On its Facebook page, the state police launch an invitation and queue up 10 tips. “Be cautious while driving, avoiding distractions, especially those resulting from incorrect use of mobile phones. Wear the seat belts before you leave and check the oil level e the tire pressure. It will be very hot days, so bring one with you stock up on water for the trip and if you are tired do not risk, better one more stop. Respect i speed limits e safety distances! Have a good trip and happy holidays to all “.

The highway construction plan in Pdf

What are the most critical guidelines

The busiest routes are also confirmed in the summer of 2022 A1 Milan-Naples, the A14 Bologna-Tarantothe A30 Caserta-Salerno.

The most critical day

The day with the greatest traffic intensity is scheduled for Saturday 6 August. Also in the forecasts, very intense traffic towards the south also in the following weekend before August 15th. In fact, it should be taken into consideration that in those days the first returns towards the cities of the north.

Immovable yards

To facilitate travel, Motorways for Italy has developed a traffic management plan which envisages, among other things, the removal of the most impactful construction sites along the main motorway sections.

The police appeal and the red dot days

Trains, the days to avoid