Iraq, the Swedish embassy in Baghdad is attacked – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A group of protesters – enraged by the story of the burning of a copy of the Koran which took place in Stockholm on June 28 – stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, breaking into the complex and starting a small fire. Protesters waved flags and placards depicting the influential Shia cleric and Iraqi political leader Muqtada al-Sadr at the embassy. Dozens of men climbed over the fence of the complex, trying to break down a front door and starting a small fire. Others then said dawn prayers outside the embassy. Police and other security officials gathered at the still burning embassy. Firefighters tried to put out the blaze from a fire truck ladder. At the moment some protesters are still at the scene, with placards showing al-Sadr’s face, apparently left alone by the police. (LaPresse)

July 20, 2023 – Updated July 20, 2023, 07:39 am

