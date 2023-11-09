Home » Islamic Jihad Offers to Release Hostages in Gaza if Israel Meets Conditions: Report
Islamic Jihad Offers to Release Hostages in Gaza if Israel Meets Conditions: Report

Islamic Jihad Offers to Release Hostages in Gaza if Israel Meets Conditions: Report

Islamic Jihad Offers to Release Two Hostages in Gaza in Exchange for Israeli Concessions

The Al-Quds brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group, announced that they are willing to release two hostages held captive in Gaza. The hostages, identified as Hanna Katzir and Yigal Yaakov, could be released if Israel meets a series of conditions.

According to militia spokesman Abu Hamza, the group is willing to release the captives for humanitarian reasons. Katzir, at 77 years old, requires a walker to move and Yaakov, at 13 years old, suffers from asthma. A video was released by the group showing the hostages in good condition and expressed gratitude for being taken care of by the Jihad members.

In the video, both hostages blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their situation and pleaded for their release. Israeli Army spokesperson Richard Hecht denounced the video as “psychological terrorism of the worst kind” for exploiting the vulnerable situation of the hostages.

Negotiations led by Egypt and Qatar are ongoing for the release of more people held in Gaza, totaling around 240 hostages. Palestinian sources indicated that they are working with Hamas and Israel for a possible three-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 12 hostages, half of whom are Americans.

However, disagreements persist, with the terrorist militia demanding a ceasefire duration of at least one week while Netanyahu has agreed to a three-day window. The situation remains tense as efforts continue to secure the release of the hostages held by Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

