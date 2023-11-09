Spirit Airline Discontinues Route from Bucaramanga to Fort Lauderdale: Impact and Responses

Spirit Airline Cancels Route Between Bucaramanga and Fort Lauderdale

As of January 17, 2024, Spirit airline will discontinue its route between Bucaramanga, at the Palonegro airport, and the city of Fort Lauderdale, United States. The American company cited maintenance issues with some of its planes as the reason for the route discontinuation. It was reported that about 11 aircraft were in need of maintenance, prompting the company to sacrifice certain routes, such as the one between Bucaramanga and Fort Lauderdale.

Businessmen consulted by Vanguardia expressed that there was a lack of promotion of the region as a destination for the route to Fort Lauderdale. Despite good occupancy on flights from Bucaramanga to the United States, the market in the opposite direction was not significant for the company’s projections. Additionally, the aeronautical market in the United States is reportedly facing an engine situation, which prompted Spirit to seize the opportunity to suspend the route.

The elected mayor of Bucaramanga, Jaime Andrés Beltrán, expressed regret over the cancellation, stating that it was a window for the region’s internationalization. Beltrán requested an urgent meeting with the Spirit airline managers to avoid the suspension of the route from Palonegro to the United States. The Bucaramanga Chamber of Commerce is also seeking a meeting with Spirit to discuss the region’s position as a tourist and investment destination.

In response to the suspension, Alvaro Jany Barbosa, manager of Balsa de Colombia Ltda., and José Roberto Álvarez, executive director of Acopi, called on other leaders and representatives of the productive sector to prevent the cancellation. They emphasized the need to find internationalization routes for small and medium businesses in the region.

On the public sector side, the Secretary of Competitiveness and Productivity of Santander, Raúl Julián Serrano, remarked that the suspension is unfortunate and suggested that the Secretariat will promote the route with other airlines, such as Avianca, Wingo, and Copa. Serrano also invited Santander residents to continue believing in and buying tickets from the airlines risking the region’s routes.

The cancellation of the Bucaramanga to Fort Lauderdale route has sparked concerns among local officials, business leaders, and residents. Efforts are being made to find alternative solutions and persuade airlines to maintain or restart international routes from Bucaramanga.

