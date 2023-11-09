Home » Spirit Airline Discontinues Route from Bucaramanga to Fort Lauderdale: Impact and Responses
Business

Spirit Airline Discontinues Route from Bucaramanga to Fort Lauderdale: Impact and Responses

by admin
Spirit Airline Discontinues Route from Bucaramanga to Fort Lauderdale: Impact and Responses

Spirit Airline Cancels Route Between Bucaramanga and Fort Lauderdale

As of January 17, 2024, Spirit airline will discontinue its route between Bucaramanga, at the Palonegro airport, and the city of Fort Lauderdale, United States. The American company cited maintenance issues with some of its planes as the reason for the route discontinuation. It was reported that about 11 aircraft were in need of maintenance, prompting the company to sacrifice certain routes, such as the one between Bucaramanga and Fort Lauderdale.

Businessmen consulted by Vanguardia expressed that there was a lack of promotion of the region as a destination for the route to Fort Lauderdale. Despite good occupancy on flights from Bucaramanga to the United States, the market in the opposite direction was not significant for the company’s projections. Additionally, the aeronautical market in the United States is reportedly facing an engine situation, which prompted Spirit to seize the opportunity to suspend the route.

The elected mayor of Bucaramanga, Jaime Andrés Beltrán, expressed regret over the cancellation, stating that it was a window for the region’s internationalization. Beltrán requested an urgent meeting with the Spirit airline managers to avoid the suspension of the route from Palonegro to the United States. The Bucaramanga Chamber of Commerce is also seeking a meeting with Spirit to discuss the region’s position as a tourist and investment destination.

In response to the suspension, Alvaro Jany Barbosa, manager of Balsa de Colombia Ltda., and José Roberto Álvarez, executive director of Acopi, called on other leaders and representatives of the productive sector to prevent the cancellation. They emphasized the need to find internationalization routes for small and medium businesses in the region.

See also  U.S.’s largest airline has a "work shortage" and cancels more than 300 flights over the weekend|Pilot|Airline|American Airlines_Sina News

On the public sector side, the Secretary of Competitiveness and Productivity of Santander, Raúl Julián Serrano, remarked that the suspension is unfortunate and suggested that the Secretariat will promote the route with other airlines, such as Avianca, Wingo, and Copa. Serrano also invited Santander residents to continue believing in and buying tickets from the airlines risking the region’s routes.

The cancellation of the Bucaramanga to Fort Lauderdale route has sparked concerns among local officials, business leaders, and residents. Efforts are being made to find alternative solutions and persuade airlines to maintain or restart international routes from Bucaramanga.

You may also like

Wizz Air revises its outlook downwards. On the...

Renewable energy: Why sustainable stocks perform poorly

The Rise of Salvadoran Business Mogul Marco Andrés...

Soaring costs of glass for bottles: the Antitrust...

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang Delivers Speech on Ensuring...

Marco Odermatt and Stöckli Ski – News

Illegal Sale of Unpasteurized Milk in La Grandfather...

Cars and heavy vehicles, the European Parliament approves...

UBS Lowers Target Price for Link REIT and...

PodcastMonetary and financial policy turned upside downModern Monetary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy