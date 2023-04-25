Isola dei Famosi, Cristina Scuccia reveals if she has lost her virginity

The revelation of the former Sister Cristina to L’Isola dei Famosi

During second episode of The Island of the Famous 2023 there has been a lot of talk about the past of Cristina Scuccia. As we know, in the past it was a nun who conquered the Italian public with her wonderful voice on The Voice. Later, however, she decided to drop the habit and live life like an ordinary person.

Today it has become one of the contestants of L’Isola and is adjusting to this new normal. Within a summary clip, the authors showed her week, especially one conversation with Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise. The first asked her at what age she took her vows and she replied: “A 19 years“.

Noise commented: “Ah so you had an adolescence…“. The shipwreck of The Island of the Famous 2023a little embarrassed, she replied that she had one quite common adolescence to that of many other boys. Then she added: “However, when I had to go out at night with my boyfriend… It was a commitment“.

At this point, therefore, Marco Mazzoli he jumps in and asks a very private question: “Sorry, I ask you… Are you still a virgin?“. This the ironic response from the former Sister Cristina: “What? I’m Leo“. Everyone present laughed and she he found a way to avoid the question maybe a little uncomfortable.

At the moment, therefore, we do not have a definitive answer. Keep following us so you don’t miss out on many more news. To recover the episode you can use the streaming service Mediaset Infinity.