Six rockets were fired during the night from the Gaza Strip towards Israel: Palestinian witnesses and the Israeli army reported it. Five rockets were intercepted by air defenses and a sixth landed in an uninhabited area, the Israeli IDF said in a statement.

Israel subsequently launched an air strike that hit targets in the Gaza Strip. This was confirmed by the Israeli army. Shortly after 6:00 am local time (5 am in Italy), black smoke rose over one of the targeted locations north of Gaza City. In a statement sent to the press minutes later, the Israeli military indicated it was “carrying out attacks in the Gaza Strip”.

