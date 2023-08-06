Home » Israel, attack in Tel Aviv: dead agent who had intervened
World

Israel, attack in Tel Aviv: dead agent who had intervened

by admin
Israel, attack in Tel Aviv: dead agent who had intervened

The Israeli, a municipal guard from Tel Aviv, shot and wounded today by a Palestinian assassin who arrived from the West Bank. This was announced by the spokesman of the hospital where he was hospitalized.

According to the police, the man’s intervention was “heroic” and decisive in preventing the bomber from carrying out a massacre of passers-by. “Chen Amir was killed as his body evaded a larger attack.

See also  U.S. Military Experts Dialogue on Peninsula: What Happens After Russia Withdraws From Kherson? What does this mean in the course of war? | Ukraine War News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

YouTuber Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting...

Dušan Vlahović on the target of Real Madrid!...

MotoGP times today Silverstone 2023 live on TV8,...

Your Web Browser is Not Supported: CNN

3.5 magnitude earthquake between Caltanissetta and Palermo

Daily Horoscope for August 6, 2023 | Entertainment

Jake Paul defeats Nate Diaz in boxing |...

The abusive street vendors who own the centre,...

World Cycling Championships, Italy silver in team pursuit...

Nemanja Gudelj visiting Golden State Warriors | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy