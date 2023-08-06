WINORA Sinus 9, your daily outing companion

The Winora collection does not stop and has something for all tastes. State-of-the-art design e-bikesdesigned for everyday occasions, without ever neglecting the high technology of its components.

Among these we find the e-bike WINORA Sinus 9, ideal companion for daily outings. The model is available in two versions, men’s and women’s, as well as in a comfortable step-through model. The Sinus 9 is also equipped with the powerful 65Nm Bosch Performance Line motor combined with a 625 Wh battery, to allow you to always be the master of your journeys, even when longer. Furthermore, the Sinus 9 allows you to expand your horizons beyond the city limits by taking you anywhere, anytime and under any circumstance thanks to its structure and battery life. The high-end components with which it is assembled make every ride safe and comfortable.

Winora e-bikes, beautiful and reliable

Winora bicycles and e-bikes have always been reliable travel companions; a safe and sustainable means of transport for mobility to be experienced every day, whatever the route to be taken.

A bicycle first of all practical and comfortable that helps you on climbs or unpaved stretches of road, as well as comfortable in pedaling and in the saddle position.

to these features Winora has added that touch of design and attention to detail which definitely make it a “cool” and loved brand.

Price: 3,599.00 euros

